Loneliness can be devastating for senior citizens, one easy way to give back this holiday season

One easy way to give back this holiday season is by writing letters to residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities near you.
Writing letters to the elderly can ease on loneliness this time of year.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:09 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many people consider this the most wonderful time of the year, but, for those in assisted living or nursing homes, it can be the loneliest.

According to the US Surgeon General, loneliness has far reaching effects, not only our mental health, but also physical.

The Idaho Commission on Aging says this time of year can be particularly lonely for senior citizens.

“We would expect it to contribute to depression, and anxiety, and suicide rates, but also it, there is a 50% increase in dementia, in, there is huge increases in heart disease and premature death associated with loneliness,” said Janet Miller, a program specialist with the Idaho Commission on Aging.

According to Miller from the Idaho Commission on Aging, it is equivalent to smoking 13 cigarettes a day, and loneliness affects more people than you may know.

“I knew it was a devastating situation, I worked in a nursing home in the beginning of the pandemic and I saw it first-hand,” said Miller.

One easy way to give back this holiday season is by writing letters to residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities near you.

Simply create a card and mail it to an assisted living or nursing home near you, and address it to “any resident.”

Miller says she has seen first hand just how much of a difference one card can make to some of the residents, particularly those who don’t’ have any family or friends nearby.

“Just send it to any resident, and the staff will take that and they will take it to a resident, that maybe doesn’t have family in the area and is extra lonely,” said Miller.

If you choose to, you can share your cards on social media with the hashtag #IdahoConnects to encourage others to participate as well.

