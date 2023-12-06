Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

No, you can’t send Christmas cards to ‘a recovering soldier’

FILE - Despite viral claims, you cannot send a Christmas card to "a recovering American soldier."
FILE - Despite viral claims, you cannot send a Christmas card to "a recovering American soldier."(MGN)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:13 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - You might have seen posts on social media saying you can send Christmas cards to “a recovering soldier,” but it turns out those cards will just get returned to you.

Posts making their way around social media during the holiday season claim that you can send cards to “A Recovering American Soldier, c/o Walter Reed Army Medical Center.”

The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver any letters, postcards or packages addressed to an unnamed service member, including “a recovering solider.” This policy has been in place since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, according to the U.S. Postal Service website.

Military hospitals also do not accept mail to unnamed service members.

If you want to help a military member this holiday season, the American Red Cross offers a Holidays for Heroes program to serve military members, veterans and their families.

You can visit or contact your local American Red Cross office for more information as the program is conducted differently at each office to best serve the military members and veterans in that community.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
Twin Falls Police investigating shooting on Kimberly Road Friday night
James McKim, of Jerome is accused of supply meth to teen and sexually abusing teen over course...
Jerome man accused of supplying teen with meth and raping teen over several months
Police Lights Generic
Meridian Police Department investigating double homicide
Twin Falls Police Department need help in locating these two individuals in connection with...
TFPD continuing to search of suspects in Tint Shop V shooting on Friday evening.
Amber Alert
UPDATE: Teton County Sheriff’s Office looking for armed and dangerous homicide and kidnapping suspect

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door...
GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California is resigning, 2 months after his ouster as House speaker
Drop off box.
Wellness Wednesday: Holiday at the hospital
A New York Times report details “glaring vulnerabilities” in America’s air traffic controller...
Report: Aviation safety system is under strain; some air traffic controllers say ‘a deadly crash is inevitable’
FILE — President Joe Biden speaks at CS Wind, Nov. 29, 2023, in Pueblo, Colo. Biden has asked...
Biden to press Congress to pass Ukraine aid package in Wednesday speech, as US offers dire warnings
Wellness Wednesday: Holiday's at the hospital
Wellness Wednesday: Holiday's at the hospital