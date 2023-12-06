Ripped Swag set to hold winter vendors event at South Hills Middle School

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Ripped Swag is back with another vendor event this weekend and this time their goal is to raise enough funds and gather enough canned food to help stock the South Hills Middle School food pantry.

Ripped Swag will also use funds to make food boxes for students in need for the upcoming holiday. Christina Tipton, who owns Ripped Swag in Twin Falls, said she started the annual event about five years ago.

This will be the fourth vendor event of 2023, and she says a lot of the same vendors will be returning and there will be a few new ones as well. Some of the new vendors will be advertising baked good, jewelry, farm meat and more. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be in attendance at the event until 3pm.

“I chose South Hills Middle School to do the event at. I’m their volleyball coach there and since coaching there, I’ve seen a need in the school for additional help by seeing the students, as well as athletes, come in, and you know they’ve expressed a need. Or they don’t have certain things that I was willing to help them through during the volleyball time, and I’m also willing to continue on to help that school,” said Tipton.

Admissions into the event is one dollar per person or a canned food item. A taco truck and a Drink trailer will also be available to attendees at the event, which is set to be held on December 9th from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.