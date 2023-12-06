Advertise with Us
TFPD serve search warrant at home on Rammage Street in relation to the double homicide at the Tint Shop V

By Dereka Kay
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:25 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department and the Twin Falls County Swat Team served a search warrant at a residence on Rammage Street Monday evening.

A KMVT reporter spotted officers investigating a shed in the back of a residence on Rammage Street in Twin Falls, as officers were loading multiple bags of evidence into a crime lab van.

Twin Falls Police Department Lt. Craig Stotts released a statement to KMVT confirming that the search warrant was in relation to the shooting at the Tint Shop V, Stotts could not disclose what evidence they took from the residence and no arrests have been made yet.

The investigation is still ongoing, and they are still requesting individuals to come forward as they are still searching for the suspects.

