Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Wellness Wednesday: Holiday at the hospital

Wellness Wednesday: Holiday's at the hospital
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:25 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A lot of people are getting ready for Christmas, but some families spend the holidays in the hospital. We were joined by St. Luke’s Public Relations Manager Kelly Franson who told us how we can help make the season a little brighter.

St. Luke’s Children’s started a program called “Santa’s Toy Box” to help families create a special holiday experience in the hospital. Now, “Santa’s Toy Box” relies solely on donations from the community. You can donate new, unwrapped toys, games, art supplies, and books for kids of all ages.

You can drop items off at the main entrance of St. Luke’s Magic Valley, or Panda Express.

They’ve also taken steps to make the hospital itself feel more festive by inviting members of the community to come and play music. The first group to kick off performances was the Buhl High School Jazz Band. If you would like to share your musical talents you can contact Joni Huff.

If you have questions about the items you can donate to the hospital you can contact the St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation via email.

For more information on Santa’s Toy Box, you can contact Hallie Chancellor.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
Twin Falls Police investigating shooting on Kimberly Road Friday night
James McKim, of Jerome is accused of supply meth to teen and sexually abusing teen over course...
Jerome man accused of supplying teen with meth and raping teen over several months
Police Lights Generic
Meridian Police Department investigating double homicide
Twin Falls Police Department need help in locating these two individuals in connection with...
TFPD continuing to search of suspects in Tint Shop V shooting on Friday evening.
Amber Alert
UPDATE: Teton County Sheriff’s Office looking for armed and dangerous homicide and kidnapping suspect

Latest News

Wellness Wednesday: Holiday's at the hospital
Wellness Wednesday: Holiday's at the hospital
A Christmas Story
Coming to the Orpheum Theater: A Christmas Story
State flood management grant program previously required annual approval
Southern Idaho Morning Forecast 12-6
Ripped Swag set to hold winter vendors event at South Hills Middle School