Wellness Wednesday: Holiday at the hospital

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A lot of people are getting ready for Christmas, but some families spend the holidays in the hospital. We were joined by St. Luke’s Public Relations Manager Kelly Franson who told us how we can help make the season a little brighter.

St. Luke’s Children’s started a program called “Santa’s Toy Box” to help families create a special holiday experience in the hospital. Now, “Santa’s Toy Box” relies solely on donations from the community. You can donate new, unwrapped toys, games, art supplies, and books for kids of all ages.

You can drop items off at the main entrance of St. Luke’s Magic Valley, or Panda Express.

They’ve also taken steps to make the hospital itself feel more festive by inviting members of the community to come and play music. The first group to kick off performances was the Buhl High School Jazz Band. If you would like to share your musical talents you can contact Joni Huff.

If you have questions about the items you can donate to the hospital you can contact the St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation via email.

For more information on Santa’s Toy Box, you can contact Hallie Chancellor.

