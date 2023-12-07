Behind the Business: Adventure Motorsports

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the cold weather continues on, many may be looking for ways to embrace the winter season, and if you are, Adventure Motorsports has you covered.

“Ironically when I was a kid my mom wouldn’t let me own a dirt bike because she thought they were kind of dangerous, now, my dad and I are partners in this, so it’s kind of come full circle,” said Jeremiah Higley, the general manager of Adventure Motorsports.

Jeremiah Higley is the general manager at Adventure Motorsports, selling four wheelers, dirt bikes, snow mobiles, and side by sides to name a few.

Adventure Motorsports has been around since 1983, but in 2020, Higley and his team bought the business.

While COVID was hard on a lot of businesses, it actually proved the opposite for them.

“It was huge, there was definitely a surge in sales, also people wanting to get outdoors, people wanting to go play, the area has seen a lot of people move in from out of state, and a lot of people are moving here because they want to Idaho life style, and a lot of Idahoans, like to ride snowmobiles, like to ride dirt bikes, like to ride side by sides, so it’s been really good for our business, definitely,” said Higley.

Adventure Motorsports has Yamaha, Honda, Artic Cat, KTM, Gas Gas, Yamaha Wave Runner and E-bikes.

Everyone working at the store is passionate about riding and is eager to help you find a machine that works for you.

They also sell gear and accessories as well, to keep you safe while you are out on the trails.

“From the young ones to the old ones to the families who are just getting into it, it’s definitely a lot of fun, I mean we sell fun, the nice thing about what we do is, you don’t have to be super fit, you don’t have to be super talented, you don’t have to be super skilled, you just have to want to do it, and go out and ride,” said Higley.

Adventure Motorsports is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., they are located at 2964 Addison Avenue East in Twin Falls.

“It’s a great time to be a powersports buyer, because there is nothing being made right now that is bad, everything that is made is great, it’s just a matter of finding the right, tools, the right tool for the job, if you are really into street riding there are a lot of different ways you can go, if you are really into trail riding there is a lot of different options out there, it’s just a matter of talking to us to find the right one for you,” said Higley.

