Celestial events in the month of December

Chris Anderson on Rise and Shine for December
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:37 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Chris Anderson from the College of Southern Idaho, Faulkner Planetarium joined Rise and Shine to talk about the upcoming star party and other celestial events that will be occurring during December.

One major event that will be happening is the Annual Germinid meteor shower which will peak December 13 to December 15.

For more information about upcoming star parties, and other celestial events, you can visit the Centennial Observatory’s website. To watch the full interview with Chris Anderson click the play button up above.

