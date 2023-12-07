CJ Latta signs National Letter of Intent to Utah State

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Carlie “CJ” Latta has signed her National Letter of Intent for basketball with Utah State University.

Latta committed to the Aggies in early August and signed with a full scholarship to begin competing with the squad next season.

She averaged 25 points a game for the Spartans her junior season, helping Minico to a conference title and a state tournament appearance.

She held offers from 16 other schools during her recruitment process, but she told KMVT that the Aggies made her feel like family during the time she visited.

“You’re not just a player there, you’re a person and I think that’s important. They made me feel like family on my visit, so that was really important,” Latta said. The campus was amazing, the facilities were nice, everything just felt so right when I went.”

Latta is the smoothest hooper in the area.

She’ll drop 30 points on her opponents without even breaking a sweat.

Whether it’s getting to the rack or pulling up from deep, she gets buckets.

In the 4A tournament last season, she broke Amari Whiting’s class 4A state tournament record with 95 total points.

Now attending Utah State in Logan, Utah, Latta is excited that her family will always be in attendance.

“I’m a pretty big family person so it’s important to me they get to be there,” Latta said. “I’m going to have a supporting crowd there at every game and that’s heartwarming.”

She will be studying sports medicine at Utah State.

With the signing out of the way, Latta and the Spartans are focused on competing for a conference title and making a run in the conference tournament.

