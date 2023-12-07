Craig Kingsbury rehired as Chief of TFPD

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Former Chief of Police, Craig Kingsbury retired back in October of this year. After spending time with his family and traveling, he decided to come out of retirement and return as the Chief of Police for Twin Falls Police Department.

There’s a new law that passed in July of 2023 that allows public safety employees who retire after July 1, 2023, to return to work after a 30-day or more absence. Kingsbury said after a few months he realized he still wanted to be a police officer. After a few conversations with the city manager, his name was brought before the city council on Monday where they voted 7 to 0 for his return.

“I really missed being a police officer, I missed serving the community and we decided-- my wife and I-- that I wasn’t done serving,” said Kingsbury. “Now whether that was going to be here in the City of Twin Falls or somewhere else, I didn’t know. So I reached out the Twin Falls City Manager Travis Rothweiler to inquire to see if the police chief position was open, and if the city would be interested in my return.”

With the recent events in the county, such as the double homicide at Tint Shop V and the recent homicide on the 800 block of Capri Drive-- Chief Kingsbury says those crimes do not play a factor into his return to office and that there were already conversations about his return before those recent crimes occurred.

“The men and women of the Twin Falls Police Department have been working diligently on all of those events to try to I guess solve all of those crime. As you are aware and as your viewers are aware, the first crime, first two incidents, the shooting at target followed by the homicide on Capri Street here in town-- those crimes, we have arrested two people and the crimes that occurred last Friday night, the double homicide, those are active investigations and those are top priorities of the police department.”

Chief Kingsbury says that Twin Falls is a very safe community despite recent events. He also advises Twin Falls residence to keep all house and car doors locked, and to not leave any valuables in your car to avoid being a target of theft or a crime. If residence see any suspicious behavior, call the non-emergency line or 911 to ensure that the city remains safe.

