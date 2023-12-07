Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Dominixe Celaya signs to play volleyball for Treasure Valley

Celaya is a two-time 3A Sawtooth Central Idaho All-Conference setter and has recorded over 1000 career assists for the Senators.
Celaya is a two-time 3A Sawtooth Central Idaho All-Conference setter and has recorded over...
Celaya is a two-time 3A Sawtooth Central Idaho All-Conference setter and has recorded over 1000 career assists for the Senators.(KMVT)
By Kole Emplit
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:50 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gooding senior Dominixe Celaya has signed to play college volleyball at Treasure Valley Community College.

It was a special moment as she was surrounded by friends and family for the special day.

Celaya is a two-time 3A Sawtooth Central Idaho All-Conference setter and has recorded over 1000 career assists for the Senators.

She told KMVT that from the second she stepped into their gym, she wanted to attend Treasure Valley.

“The second I went in that gym, I knew the girls competed at a high level, and I also could tell that they loved what they did and they were truly a family. “That’s what I was looking for from the start,” Celaya said. “They immediately felt like family, and I felt I’d fit right in, and that sealed the deal for me.”

Celaya will study psychology and then plans to become a speech therapist at an elementary school following her college years.

If you can’t wait to see her in her new threads next year, be sure to watch her play for the Senators in both basketball and softball.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
Twin Falls Police investigating shooting on Kimberly Road Friday night
Twin Falls Police Department need help in locating these two individuals in connection with...
TFPD continuing to search of suspects in Tint Shop V shooting on Friday evening.
Police Lights Generic
Meridian Police Department investigating double homicide
Amber Alert
UPDATE: Teton County Sheriff’s Office looking for armed and dangerous homicide and kidnapping suspect

Latest News

She averaged 25 points a game for the Spartans her junior season, helping Minico to a...
CJ Latta signs National Letter of Intent to Utah State
Junior Emily Lloyd and senior Katie Larsen were fantastic throughout this one. This duo scored...
Jerome Lady Tigers win nail-biter against Minico; Tuesday Idaho prep basketball scores
CSI came into the game splitting their last two from a weekend in Nebraska.
CSI Lady Golden Eagles find success on the road Tuesday night
The Vandals got to the quarterfinal matchup after a game-winning field goal in overtime by...
Idaho Vandals ready for FCS quarter-final matchup