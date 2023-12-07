Dominixe Celaya signs to play volleyball for Treasure Valley

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gooding senior Dominixe Celaya has signed to play college volleyball at Treasure Valley Community College.

It was a special moment as she was surrounded by friends and family for the special day.

Celaya is a two-time 3A Sawtooth Central Idaho All-Conference setter and has recorded over 1000 career assists for the Senators.

She told KMVT that from the second she stepped into their gym, she wanted to attend Treasure Valley.

“The second I went in that gym, I knew the girls competed at a high level, and I also could tell that they loved what they did and they were truly a family. “That’s what I was looking for from the start,” Celaya said. “They immediately felt like family, and I felt I’d fit right in, and that sealed the deal for me.”

Celaya will study psychology and then plans to become a speech therapist at an elementary school following her college years.

If you can’t wait to see her in her new threads next year, be sure to watch her play for the Senators in both basketball and softball.

