President Biden travels to Las Vegas

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden is traveling to Las Vegas, Nevada Friday. The Silver State will be a crucial state for Democrats in 2024 as they hope to hold on to the White House.

For the last four presidential election cycles, Nevada has been blue – with President Joe Biden winning the “Silver State” by about 2 and half points in 2020. But with his poll numbers declining, the President is traveling to Nevada to energize his base ahead of next year’s Presidential election.

There’s a real reason for concern in the Biden Campaign that Nevada is not a sure thing in 2024. A recent New York Times poll had President Biden trailing Donald Trump in Nevada by 11 points. That same polling shows Biden losing support among young voters and among Hispanic voters.

Doug Heye is a former communications director for the Republican National Committee. “So Democrats know that they need to work this state hard. It is a fast growing and fast changing state. A lot of those demographic changes have favored Democrats in previous cycles. But just by the thinnest of margin. The other thing we know is Donald Trump brings out new voters. He got more votes in 2020 than he did in 2016. That certainly could be the case in 2024 as well.”

President Joe Biden often describes himself as the most pro-union president in history. That’s a message that the President will certainly deliver in heavily unionized Clark County – the most populous county in Nevada, according to strategist Doug Heye.

“The Harry Reid machine is still there. It’s not firing on the same cylinders as it was when Harry Reid was in charge of it. But it’s still there. It’s still operational. And it really drives the turnout, especially with union voters in and around the Las Vegas and Reno areas. Think your hotel and restaurant employees, your casino employees, those are turnout machines for Democrats. They’re going to try and maximize that vote as much as they can.”

Nevada is a relatively small state, offering just 6 Electoral College votes. But 2024 is expected to be a very close election. It’s the reason why the President visited Southern Nevada in March, when he spoke at UNLV about lowering prescription drug prices.

The trip was planned before the mass shooting Wednesday, December 6, which left 3 people dead. The White House confirms that President Biden will address gun violence during his visit to Las Vegas.

