The South Central Public Health District advises the public it’s not too late to get the Influenza Vaccination

With flu cases and hospitalizations increasing, health officials are reminding everyone that there’s still time to get your flu vaccine.
By Layne Rabe
Updated: 32 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s National Influenza Vaccination Week.

With flu cases and hospitalizations increasing, health officials are reminding everyone that there’s still time to get your flu vaccine.

Tamara Strong, a School Coordinator at South Central Public Health District, said getting a flu shot is a great way to protect yourself and your loved ones during the holiday season when there are more get-togethers.

She said ideally people should get a flu shot by the end of October, but it’s not too late as the flu season goes through March.

Strong said it is very important for those who are immunocompromised and for those 65 years of age and older there is a High-Dose vaccine available.

“High-Dose flu vaccine is a Quadrivalent vaccine that actually, just, boosts up the immune system for 65 and older a little bit more than a regular flu vaccine. So, it gives that extra protection for those that are immunocompromised, because of their older age, because they are 65 and older.”

She said getting a flu shot can help ensure you stay out of the hospital if you do get the flu and always stay home from work or school if you are sick.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

