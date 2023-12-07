Advertise with Us
Toys for Tots donation drive drop off with Con Paulo’s Chevrolet

By Mai Orue
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Throughout the month of December, KMVT continues to highlight the generous businesses across the Magic Valley that have signed up this year to be a sponsored Toys for Tots drop off location. Maitane Orue stopped by Con Paulos Chevrolet in Jerome to talk to Con about what it means to be able to support Toys for Tots.

