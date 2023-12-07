Twin Falls murder suspects appear in court after being extradited from Boise

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Wednesday, Kaden Thomson (18) and Mi’Quavis Taylor (18) appeared in the Twin Falls County Courthouse for charges related to first degree murder, grand theft, and more.

The hearing began at 1 p.m. sharp, starting with Kaden Thomson, who showed up to court via Zoom from inside the Twin Falls County Jail. He is currently facing 15 counts, including grand theft, burglary and murder, in relation to the shooting of local Twin Falls tattoo artist, Freddy Rodriguez.

Judge Benjamin Harmer denied his bond and Thomson’s appointed attorney said they will hold off on arguments pertaining to the bond until a later date.

In the case of Taylor, he showed up to court on Zoom next to the same defense attorney appointed for Kaden during his hearing. He was arraigned in court for two different cases. Thomson is facing multiple charges involving grand theft, burglary, and murder in the first degree, in the death of Rodriguez.

According to Judge Harmer, Taylor was brought in on a warrant that indicated that he should be held without bail. Taylor will be appointed two public defenders who are capital qualified attorneys.

Next court hearing for both Thomson and Taylor will be on December 15th at 8:15 am at the Twin Falls Courthouse. They both are potentially facing life in prison or the death penalty.

The pair were extradited from Boise Tuesday morning, after several court hearings at the Ada County Courthouse. They face multiple charges from their alleged actions the morning of November 17th in Boise.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.