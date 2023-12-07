Wednesday Idaho prep basketball scores
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:08 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wednesday night was filled with jam-packed action in and around the Magic Valley.
Boys basketball scores
Victory Charter 84, Hagerman 65
- Hagerman: Martin Gonzalez 33 points, Ky Kendall 13 points, Wyatt Mavencamp 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Butte County 59, Valley 50
Minico 60, Mountain Home 47
Century 58, Burley 44
Wood River 51, Buhl 50
- Wood River: Cooper Fife 16 points and eight rebounds, Kyle Ipsen 16 points and seven rebounds
- Buhl: Tate Trevino 12 points and six rebounds
Camas County 70, Rockland 58
Declo 60, Raft River 39
Wendell 68, Gooding 66
Girls basketball scores
Leadore 42, Carey 32
