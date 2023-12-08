Centre Stage Studios to perform ‘The Nutcracker’ after months of preparation and rehearsal

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Centre Stage Dance Studio has been preparing to perform The Nutcracker since August, and all of their hard work has led up to this weekend.

The Nutcracker is a Christmas tradition for many families across the globe, and for the past 35 years, Centre Stage Dance Studio in Burley have been performing the iconic ballet.

“I got crowned as Clara in August at the audition and I rehearse every Wednesday since then with Jennifer and then it all leads up to this week and it’s super awesome,” said Atley Jones, who plays Clara.

Jones was cast as Clara, and says it was her dream to be cast as the lead role ever since she began dancing at the age of 5.

The show features close to 100 dancers from the studio, and two professional dancers who are here from the Chrysalis Ballet in Utah. They both consider this to be a great opportunity to be role models to the young dancers.

“It makes me happy when I inspire kids, because growing up I was heavily inspired as well, and I want to be able to put that energy out there where someone would either look up to me or be like I want to be like him as well. I want to show that energy and show that hey, you can make it to the professional world as well, if you work hard enough,” said Peter Ten Bosch, a professional ballet dancer who plays the Cavalier.

Performing The Nutcracker requires dedication and discipline from all the dancers, as they have been rehearsing since August, and according to the dancers, dancing for the audience makes it all worth it.

“It’s really weird for me and all of the girls that I’m graduating with, that it’s like the last time doing this whole week because we’ve done it every week since we were 5, so it’s just crazy that it all culminates into these last three shows, so we are ready to put our hearts out there and give everyone the best performance that we can,” said Mikah Jones, who plays the Snow Queen on Saturday.

You can support the dancers and all of their hard work Thursday at 7:30, Friday at 7:30, and Saturday at 2:00 at the King Fine Arts center in Burley.

“I’m so so thrilled to be here, it’s such an honor to be able to dance with these wonderful students, I’m so grateful to Jennifer for this wonderful opportunity and I can’t wait for everyone to see the show,” said Brooklyn Burbidge Smith, who is playing the Sugar Plum Fairy and is a professional dancer.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.