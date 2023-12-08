Advertise with Us
Correction: Jerome man charged with lewd conduct with minor child under 16

By Dereka Kay
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:34 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT is issuing a correction to a story about a Jerome man due back in court next week, after being charged with lewd conduct with minor child under 16.

On November 30th, KMVT erroneously reported that James McKim was charged with four counts of felony rape. McKim was not charged with rape.

Instead, the Jerome Police Department in an affidavit of probable cause, recommended rape charges. But prosecutors officially charged the 56-year-old with four counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16 and not rape.

KMVT asked Jerome County Prosecutor Samuel Beus about his decision. He provided us with a statement saying “on the McKim case -- so the officer submits a screening with charges they think are appropriate. In this case, he (Sgt. Wagner) recommended those charges of rape. I decided to change the charges to Lewd Conduct because there were other things in the affidavit that would not be included in the rape charges, and it would be appropriate to charge him for all of the things that happened instead of just for part of what happened. The charges are different, but the penalty for both are very similar. Lewd Conduct is just more straight forward to prove than a rape charge.”

According to Prosecutor Beus, each lewd conduct charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. McKim’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 14th at 9 a.m.

