CRHS ‘Synergy Show Choir’ hosting performance for the community this weekend

Cayon Ridge High School Synergy Show Choir performances for this Friday and Saturday Dec. 8th and 9th
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Canyon Ridge’s High School Show Choir ‘Synergy’ is performing this weekend, and there is still a chance for the community to see the show.

Synergy Show Choir has been rehearsing for the show since school started in August.

They have been rehearsing before school on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s and they also rehearse during their 7th period every school day.

The show features 22 students.

The students are involved in the show beginning with the auditions, which were in May, and have a large role in planning the whole performance.

“We actually have a bunch of different committee’s, that went into planning this, it’s not just choreography and music, we have a committee doing the theme, we also have a committee doing Synergy Superstars for the next show, which is the kids and we invite them up on stage, and we also have a video committee, who splices together our videos, and it’s all just volunteer from the synergy show choir, so we can get a lot of different talents in there that are not just singing and dancing,” said Alaina Schillig, a senior at Canyon Ridge High School.

On Thursday morning they performed for the local elementary school’s and they say those are some of the best performances because the kids love to dance in their seats.

They like to make a theme for each show, and the theme this year is ‘Blame it on the...’

“We like to make our shows, teaching people about how to be better people and create more union and community in Twin Falls, so this show is about how we shouldn’t make excuses, and we shouldn’t blame people and we should find ways to bring people together,” said Jacob Nielson, a junior.

You can watch the Synergy Show Choir perform Friday night at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

They perform at the Canyon Ridge High School Auditorium.

The show is only about one hour long.

