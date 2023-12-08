CSI runner Elizabeth Phillips signs with Utah State

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — College of Southern Idaho runner Elizabeth Phillips has signed on to continue her athletic career at Utah State, running cross country and distance track.

At the NJCAA National Championship this fall, she helped CSI to a fourth-place finish while she took eighth place overall, being named an All-American for the second straight year.

She told KMVT, the Aggies checked all the boxes for her to commit.

“I went on a couple of visits, and it just felt right. The environment was great, and the academics were great, the education program was so good, and I felt good about the coaches,” Phillips said. “I’m just so excited that I’m able to commit and have everyone supporting me.”

On the track, Phillips placed sixth at the NJCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field National Championships, bringing home her third All-American award.

KMVT can’t wait to watch her compete for the Aggies next year.

