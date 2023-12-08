CSI’s Annie Nikolnikova signs to play volleyball at Syracuse

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s safe to say that Annie is okay.

College of Southern Idaho volleyball player Annie Nikolnikova has signed her letter of intent for Syracuse University.

The sophomore middle blocker was surrounded by teammates and coaches for her special moment, signing to a Division One program.

The Syracuse Orange competes in the Atlantic Coastal Conference. This season Syracuse finished 2-26 and went winless in conference play.

Taking that next jump to play division one shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone who watched Nikolnikova.

She was named a NJCAA first-team All-American as well being named the Region 18 Player of the Year.

Nikolnikova enjoyed that the Syracuse coaching staff has been in her shoes.

“I like the coaches there, all of them sound understanding,” Nikolnikova said. “They all were college athletes, they all were international, so I feel like they could understand me well.”

Nikolnikova, a native of Boryspil, Ukraine, helped CSI finish the year 27-10 on their way to a seventh-place finish at the NJCAA National Tournament, in their first appearance at the dance since 2018.

While Nikolnikova enjoyed the Syracuse coaching staff when she visited, it was what the program could do for her off the court that made her commit.

“Syracuse has a cool program, the facilities are nice, and I love that they have a lot of stuff that helps athletes to be successful because after my eligibility is done,” Nikolnikova said. “I’m going to get my degree so it’s important that it’s a good one.”

Nikolnikova will be trading in her black and gold with CSI for the orange and blue at Syracuse.

KMVT is excited to watch her in the new threads next season.

