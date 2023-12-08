Guest speaker is coming to Twin Falls to speak to teenagers and parents about mental health

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Resilience Project has partnered with Optum Idaho to bring a guest speaker to Twin Falls to speak with teenagers about mental health.

On Monday, December 11th actress and mental health advocate Mariel Hemmingway will host a youth panel at Roper Auditorium to talk about the pressures teenagers face and the impact it has on their mental health.

During the panel and discussion, teenagers can speak to parents and adults about what they face every day and how parents can better understand and support them.

Cody Orchard, Health Education Specialist with the South Central Public Health District, told KMVT that while southern Idaho’s suicide rate is similar to years past the state has seen an increase in teenage suicides.

“The Department of Health and Welfare website, it’s showing that teenage rates are actually higher this year by about ten based off of last year,” said Orchard. “So, last year we had, I think it was, 19 suicides for teenagers, and this year as of November we’ve had about 27 or 28.”

The event is Monday, December 11th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Roper Auditorium and is open to high school-aged students and parents or adults.

