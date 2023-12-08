Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Guest speaker is coming to Twin Falls to speak to teenagers and parents about mental health

Actress Mariel Hemmingway to host youth panel about teen mental health with Optum Idaho at Roper Auditorium on Dec. 11, 2023
By Layne Rabe
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:34 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Resilience Project has partnered with Optum Idaho to bring a guest speaker to Twin Falls to speak with teenagers about mental health.

On Monday, December 11th actress and mental health advocate Mariel Hemmingway will host a youth panel at Roper Auditorium to talk about the pressures teenagers face and the impact it has on their mental health.

During the panel and discussion, teenagers can speak to parents and adults about what they face every day and how parents can better understand and support them.

Cody Orchard, Health Education Specialist with the South Central Public Health District, told KMVT that while southern Idaho’s suicide rate is similar to years past the state has seen an increase in teenage suicides.

“The Department of Health and Welfare website, it’s showing that teenage rates are actually higher this year by about ten based off of last year,” said Orchard. “So, last year we had, I think it was, 19 suicides for teenagers, and this year as of November we’ve had about 27 or 28.”

The event is Monday, December 11th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Roper Auditorium and is open to high school-aged students and parents or adults.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
Twin Falls Police investigating shooting on Kimberly Road Friday night
Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
TFPD serve search warrant at home on Rammage Street in relation to the double homicide at the Tint Shop V
Angelica Martinez, 40, of Twin Falls was arrested in Arizona on December 6, 2023; she faces...
Twin Falls woman arrested in Arizona in connection to double homicide at Tint Shop V
Twin Falls Police Department need help in locating these two individuals in connection with...
TFPD continuing to search of suspects in Tint Shop V shooting on Friday evening.

Latest News

Picture of Kali Randall Best and her son Zeke Best. Teton County Sheriff is investigating her...
Victor community holds vigil Thursday evening for Kali and Zeke Best
Synergy Show Choir to perform this weekend.
CRHS ‘Synergy Show Choir’ hosting performance for the community this weekend
File
Weather alerts are issued to keep you safe and aware
Maitane Orue was at Subaru in Twin Falls to talk about the Toys for Tots donation campaign, so...
Toys for Tots: Subaru of Twin Falls