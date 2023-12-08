Advertise with Us
Interstate 84 eastbound from Yale Road to the Utah border is closed due to high winds according to ITD

Interstate 84 eastbound from Yale Road to Utah border is closed due to high winds according to the ITD (Dec. 8, 2023)
Interstate 84 eastbound from Yale Road to Utah border is closed due to high winds according to the ITD (Dec. 8, 2023)(Idaho Transportation Department | KMVT)
By Gina Jameson
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:04 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Interstate 84 from mile marker 222 to the Utah border has been closed for most of the day according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

The interstate 84 and 86 junction was closed at 11:30 this morning due to high winds.

ITD reported that all lanes in both directions were shut down and urged travelers and truckers to find alternate routes.

By looking at the ITD traffic cams Yale Road, Idahome and Juniper, Wind speeds were averaging about 40 miles per hour.

Several vehicles and semis were parked near the side of the road until the interstate reopens.

