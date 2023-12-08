Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Lawmakers get a tour of a newer tutoring program in Idaho

While it hasn’t been around long, it’s already making a difference in the classroom.
By Heatherann Wagner
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Thursday morning state leaders and education stakeholders got a tutor tour at some local schools.

Idaho reading corps a program that partners with districts to work with kids in k through third grade on reading fundamentals. They got together at Rock Creek Elementary in Twin Falls and Horizon Elementary in Jerome and gave a presentation of their program for state officials.

While it hasn’t been around long, it’s already making a difference in the classroom.

Jennie Peterson, Director of Elementary for Twin Falls School District says, “It allows us to put trained adults in front of our students that we may not have those resources so the students that are needing the help they’re getting just that extra boost so we have those people coming in they may be getting a third time practice in learning that they wouldn’t be getting otherwise with us so that’s fantastic.”

The program started in Fall of this year. Reading corps is defined as a high impact tutoring program that has 30 tutors that helps more than 300 students in Idaho.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
Twin Falls Police investigating shooting on Kimberly Road Friday night
Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
TFPD serve search warrant at home on Rammage Street in relation to the double homicide at the Tint Shop V
Twin Falls Police Department need help in locating these two individuals in connection with...
TFPD continuing to search of suspects in Tint Shop V shooting on Friday evening.
Police Lights Generic
Meridian Police Department investigating double homicide

Latest News

Lori Vallow Daybell leaves a Maricopa County, Arizona courtroom on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023...
Vallow Daybell pleads “Not Guilty” to conspiracy charges in Arizona
Angelica Martinez, 40, of Twin Falls was arrested in Arizona on December 6, 2023; she faces...
Twin Falls woman arrested in Arizona in connection to double homicide at Tint Shop V
Thursday evening's online weather update {12/7/2023}
Image of a Whirlpool Galaxy
Celestial events in the month of December