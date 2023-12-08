Lawmakers get a tour of a newer tutoring program in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Thursday morning state leaders and education stakeholders got a tutor tour at some local schools.

Idaho reading corps a program that partners with districts to work with kids in k through third grade on reading fundamentals. They got together at Rock Creek Elementary in Twin Falls and Horizon Elementary in Jerome and gave a presentation of their program for state officials.

While it hasn’t been around long, it’s already making a difference in the classroom.

Jennie Peterson, Director of Elementary for Twin Falls School District says, “It allows us to put trained adults in front of our students that we may not have those resources so the students that are needing the help they’re getting just that extra boost so we have those people coming in they may be getting a third time practice in learning that they wouldn’t be getting otherwise with us so that’s fantastic.”

The program started in Fall of this year. Reading corps is defined as a high impact tutoring program that has 30 tutors that helps more than 300 students in Idaho.

