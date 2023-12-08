Advertise with Us
Minico Lady Spartans basketball win conference showdown; Thursday Idaho prep basketball and wrestling scores

A 4A Great Basin Conference showdown Thursday night, as the Minico Spartans (5-2) welcomed the Twin Falls Bruins (3-3).
By Kole Emplit
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:11 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
The Bruins started the first quarter on a 5-0 run, with scores by seniors Halle Walker and Rylee Robbins.

The Bruins started the first quarter on a 5-0 run, with scores by seniors Halle Walker and Rylee Robbins.

Twin Falls would lead 10-8 after a quarter.

Minico’s CJ Latta would then find her mojo.

She put on a scoring display as she would reach 15 first-half points, and Minico would lead 31-18 at the half.

The Bruins, led by senior Jaycee Jensen with 15 points, would battle back into the game, cutting the deficit to four.

Minico however would pull away for the 61-54 win.

Latta would finish with a game-high 32 points.

The Spartans are back in action Monday as they host Wood River, while the Bruins host Mountain Home.

Other girl’s basketball scores

Dietrich 44, Oakley 36

Burley 62, Canyon Ridge 32

  • Burley: Lorien Schulthies 16 points, Ruby Taylor 14 points, Isabell Cook nine points

Filer 40, Kimberly 38

  • Filer: Reese Hills 13 points, eight rebounds
  • Kimberly: Hope Ward eight points and seven rebounds, Tarissa Plew eight points and seven rebounds, Macy Dille nine rebounds

Wrestling scores

Girls

Jerome 54, Twin Falls 18

Boys

Jerome 58, Twin Falls 18

