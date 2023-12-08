Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Mother of Florida boy accused of football practice shooting now charged with felony

Sharelle Johnson was charged with negligence. (WFTV, APOPKA POLICE DEPARTMENT, ORANGE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:34 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APOPKA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman whose 11-year-old is accused of shooting two teenagers at a football practice in October was charged with a felony Thursday after authorities say she left a loaded gun in a worn and tattered cardboard box in her car.

Sharelle Johnson, 33, did not have the box secured and it was easily opened, according to a news release issued by the state attorney’s office. Investigators say Johnson’s son took the gun from the car and shot two teens following an argument at football practice.

She was charged with negligence by leaving a loaded firearm within easy access of a child. A conviction carries up to five years in prison. A lawyer representing the family didn’t immediately return a phone message left with his office.

Sharelle Johnson was charged with negligence by leaving a loaded firearm within easy access of...
Sharelle Johnson was charged with negligence by leaving a loaded firearm within easy access of a child.

A report from the Apopka Police Department said the child had been chased and attacked by the shooting victims, with a witness telling detectives one of the shooting victims had slapped him in the face.

Surveillance video showed one of the victims chasing the 11-year-old before the shooting, according to police records. Someone tried to break up the altercation, but the suspect grabbed the gun and ran toward the two teens, police wrote in the report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
Twin Falls Police investigating shooting on Kimberly Road Friday night
Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
TFPD serve search warrant at home on Rammage Street in relation to the double homicide at the Tint Shop V
Twin Falls Police Department need help in locating these two individuals in connection with...
TFPD continuing to search of suspects in Tint Shop V shooting on Friday evening.
Police Lights Generic
Meridian Police Department investigating double homicide

Latest News

James McKim, of Jerome is accused of supply meth to teen and sexually abusing teen over course...
Correction: Jerome man charged with lewd conduct with minor child under 16
Sharelle Johnson was charged with negligence by leaving a loaded firearm within easy access of...
Mother arrested after son seen shooting teens
As war rages in Ukraine and Gaza, lines are drawn in Washington over sending aid. (CNN, SENATE...
The fight over aid to Israel and Ukraine
Southern California guard Bronny James warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against...
USC’s Bronny James returns to full-contact practice for 1st time since cardiac arrest