Patterson, Ray W.

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Ray W. Patterson of Burley, Idaho, returned to his Heavenly Father on December 6, 2023. He passed suddenly and unexpectedly from a tractor accident. He died at the age of 86 while doing one of the things he loved most.

Ray was born July 31, 1937, in West Weber, Utah, to William Robert and Agnes Maude Wallace Patterson – the fifth of six children. Ray was raised in Clinton, Utah, and loved growing up on a farm where he had several opportunities to work with animals and the land. In high school, he formed a group called the Crazy Crew that would entertain people with their pantomime performances of Spike Jones songs.

Ray married the love of his life, Deanne Anderson, whom he always called “Angel,” in August of 1993. They were later sealed in the Ogden Utah Temple in 1996. Together, they share 11 children, 40 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren. Deanne will miss the love notes he always left throughout the house for her to find. His family was the greatest joy of his life. He was a wonderful father and grandfather and was adored for his kindness and happy personality. Ray once said: “My children have given me so many memories and fun times together with them. Time passes too quickly… My family has given me a reason to thank God for the experience and time here on earth.”

Ray is a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ray and Deanne were blessed to serve a full-time, two-year mission in Bangkok, Thailand, from 2003 to 2005. Ray’s motto was: You bear your testimony EVERY DAY by how you live and interact with other people and how you serve the Lord.

Ray was a very talented singer and had a beautiful bass voice. He attended Weber College on a choir scholarship. He performed many solos and in ensembles of all sizes over the years. He loved music and could often be heard humming or singing. He enjoyed laughing and making others laugh with his pranks and jokes. Ray loved to garden and farm. He took any opportunity to be outside. Ray also loved to camp and hunt. He could never quite sit still, and his family believes that his hard working and active lifestyle kept him “young” and vibrant. We knew he would die with his boots on. He loved his 1951 Moline tractor! It was the tractor his family bought when he was a young man, and he has kept it running all these years.

His family will always remember Ray for being generous with his hugs and saying, “I love you!” frequently. We do not doubt he loved us. He was loving, caring, and compassionate. He led a happy life, and we are eternally grateful for the time we were blessed to have him with us.

He was preceded in death by sisters, Beth Wallace, Donna Montgomery, and Shirley Oleson.

He is survived by his wife, Deanne, and their eleven children. Seven children with Lela Patterson: Curtis Ray (Barbara), Debbie (Clark) Randall, Tony Ray (Lisa), Temp Ray (Lacy), Lila (Keith) Linam, Guy Ray (Tina), and Hazel (Jason) Smith. He gained four daughters with Deanne: LaRae (John) Lind, Joanne (Scott) McMillan, Jeralyn (Ryan) Timmons, and Lisa (Eddie) Beebe. His surviving siblings are: Renee Nelson and Bill Patterson.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Unity 2nd Ward, located at 275 S. 250 E., of Burley, with Bishop Lee Greer officiating. Burial will be at View Cemetery, 600 S. 700 E., of Burley.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, December 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the funeral, at the church.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

