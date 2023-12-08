Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Twin Falls woman arrested in Arizona in connection to double homicide at Tint Shop V

TFPD still searching for additional suspects
According to Lieutenant Craig Stotts of the Twin Falls Police Department, Angelica Martinez, 40, was arrested December 6, 2023, in Phoenix.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:01 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls woman has been arrested in Arizona, in connection to last Friday’s double-homicide at a local business.

According to Lieutenant Craig Stotts of the Twin Falls Police Department, Angelica Martinez, 40, was arrested December 6, 2023, in Phoenix.

She was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on a warrant for possession charges of cocaine and methamphetamine.

Martinez was also arrested on two counts of aiding and abetting murder, related to the double-homicide at the Tint Shop V on December first, that left Jaime Bravo and Jesse Ortiz-Meda deceased.

Twin Falls Police Captain Matthew Hicks provided a statement on Martinez’s arrest.

“This arrest is a result of the collaborative work between our dedicated investigators and community members who came forward with valuable information. Our team has been working tirelessly to investigate this crime and we will continue to do so until we find who committed these murders.”

This investigation is still active, and updates will be provided as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
Twin Falls Police investigating shooting on Kimberly Road Friday night
Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
TFPD serve search warrant at home on Rammage Street in relation to the double homicide at the Tint Shop V
Twin Falls Police Department need help in locating these two individuals in connection with...
TFPD continuing to search of suspects in Tint Shop V shooting on Friday evening.
Police Lights Generic
Meridian Police Department investigating double homicide

Latest News

Thursday evening's online weather update {12/7/2023}
Image of a Whirlpool Galaxy
Celestial events in the month of December
A Gooding standout setter makes her dreams come true by signing with Treasure Valley Community...
Celaya inks with Treasure Valley CC
CJ Latta averaged 25 points a game for the Spartans her junior season.
CJ Latta signs with Utah State
Adventure Motorsports has Yamaha, Honda, Artic Cat, KTM, Gas Gas, Yamaha Wave Runner and E-bikes.
Behind the Business: Adventure Motorsports