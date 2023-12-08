Twin Falls woman arrested in Arizona in connection to double homicide at Tint Shop V

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls woman has been arrested in Arizona, in connection to last Friday’s double-homicide at a local business.

According to Lieutenant Craig Stotts of the Twin Falls Police Department, Angelica Martinez, 40, was arrested December 6, 2023, in Phoenix.

She was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on a warrant for possession charges of cocaine and methamphetamine.

Martinez was also arrested on two counts of aiding and abetting murder, related to the double-homicide at the Tint Shop V on December first, that left Jaime Bravo and Jesse Ortiz-Meda deceased.

Twin Falls Police Captain Matthew Hicks provided a statement on Martinez’s arrest.

“This arrest is a result of the collaborative work between our dedicated investigators and community members who came forward with valuable information. Our team has been working tirelessly to investigate this crime and we will continue to do so until we find who committed these murders.”

This investigation is still active, and updates will be provided as soon as they become available.

