Vallow Daybell pleads “Not Guilty” to conspiracy charges in Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona (KMVT/KSVT) — Lori Vallow Daybell appeared in an Arizona courtroom Thursday morning on two charges of conspiracy to commit murder; She entered a not guilty plea for both counts.

Vallow Daybell was convicted in May 2023 of murdering her two children 16-year-old Tylee, and 7-year-old JJ,

She is accused of scheming with her brother Alex Cox to kill her husband Charles Vallow in July 2019, and planning to kill her niece’s husband at the time, Brandon Boudreaux.

Vallow was extradited from Idaho to Arizona last week to face charges.

She was indicted over former husband Charles’ death in June 2021, and Boudreaux’s planned murder in February 2022. The bodies of Tylee and JJ were found in the backyard of Chad Daybell’s property in June 2020, and he is also set to stand trial for their murder in April 2024.

