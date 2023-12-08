Victor community holds vigil Thursday evening for Kali and Zeke Best

VICTOR, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Family Safety Network and the Mental Health Coalition held a Candlelight Vigil this Thursday evening to honor the lives of the pregnant mother and son, as the community comes to grips with their horrifying loss.

Police say Kali Randall was found dead at her home in Victor, the night of Nov. 30. Her son, Zeke Best, was kidnapped by her husband and suspected killer Jeremy Best. Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies later found Zeke’s body after his missing father was found by a group of hunters.

The vigil took place Thursday evening at 6 p.m. in the Victor City Park.

There will be a public memorial on the stage at the Victor City Park, a gate with ribbons and cards that individuals can write messages on to honor and remember Kali and Zeke. The memorial gate will remain up through the end of the month.

“So let’s grieve together,” Evans said. “And let’s give one another the space to be shocked, to be pissed, to appeal to God, to be angry with God, to find peace in God, to question God, to want to take action, to want to wait, to blame, to pray, to be afraid, to be speechless, to vent, to lament, to speak up, to be silent, to pull our families close to us, to need some time alone. Let’s not tell each other how to grieve. Let’s just grieve.”

