Weather alerts are issued to keep you safe and aware

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —It doesn’t matter if you’re a native Idahoan or just moved here the weather plays an important role in our daily lives and knowing the conditions can make a difference.

Often, we have weather alerts issued from the National Weather Service in Pocatello and Boise. They could be warning you about weather on the way or something that’s going to impact you right now. Those alerts are in the form of special weather statements, advisories, watches, and warnings.

All are issued to tell you about a range of weather-related impacts that may change the way you dress, drive to work, or know if you’ll have to get your trash can from down the street due to gusty wind. And all are important to pay attention to.

John Keyes with the National Weather Service in Pocatello says ‚” It’s important because we’re trying to convey and get information that is important that may impact them. Sometimes the impacts may be minor or sometimes were talking about situations now that were in winter where we have no visibility, blowing and drifting snow, we’ve got heavy snow out there, so we need to get that information out to the public and our partners. "

