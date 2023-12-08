Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Weather alerts are issued to keep you safe and aware

Those alerts are in the form of special weather statements, advisories, watches, and warnings.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:54 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —It doesn’t matter if you’re a native Idahoan or just moved here the weather plays an important role in our daily lives and knowing the conditions can make a difference.

Often, we have weather alerts issued from the National Weather Service in Pocatello and Boise. They could be warning you about weather on the way or something that’s going to impact you right now. Those alerts are in the form of special weather statements, advisories, watches, and warnings.

All are issued to tell you about a range of weather-related impacts that may change the way you dress, drive to work, or know if you’ll have to get your trash can from down the street due to gusty wind. And all are important to pay attention to.

John Keyes with the National Weather Service in Pocatello says ‚” It’s important because we’re trying to convey and get information that is important that may impact them. Sometimes the impacts may be minor or sometimes were talking about situations now that were in winter where we have no visibility, blowing and drifting snow, we’ve got heavy snow out there, so we need to get that information out to the public and our partners. "

For a current look at weather alerts outside of KMVT’s newscasts you can look under the weather tab on our website.

That will also link you to the National Weather Service page to learn more about alerts and how they keep you safe.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
Twin Falls Police investigating shooting on Kimberly Road Friday night
Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
TFPD serve search warrant at home on Rammage Street in relation to the double homicide at the Tint Shop V
Angelica Martinez, 40, of Twin Falls was arrested in Arizona on December 6, 2023; she faces...
Twin Falls woman arrested in Arizona in connection to double homicide at Tint Shop V
Twin Falls Police Department need help in locating these two individuals in connection with...
TFPD continuing to search of suspects in Tint Shop V shooting on Friday evening.

Latest News

Maitane Orue was at Subaru in Twin Falls to talk about the Toys for Tots donation campaign, so...
Toys for Tots: Subaru of Twin Falls
The City of Rocks now dark sky certified.
What to expect at the City of Rocks this December
Furry Friday: Nebula
Furry Friday: Nebula
Atley Jones plays Clara in the show.
Centre Stage Studios to perform ‘The Nutcracker’ after months of preparation and rehearsal
Centre Stage Dance Studio has been preparing to perform The Nutcracker since August, and all...
The Nutcracker comes to the stage in Burley