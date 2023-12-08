Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

What to expect at the City of Rocks this December

What to expect at the City of Rocks National Monument this December
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:09 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This December will be a busy one at the City of Rocks National Monument. To help explain what was going on we were joined by Visitor Service Center Sophia Bates.

The park will continue to host ranger-led hikes throughout the month.

They will be doing their annual Christmas bird count, and they would like to notify the public that the visitor center will be closed for remodeling starting on December 22 to January 5.

For more information click the play button above.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
Twin Falls Police investigating shooting on Kimberly Road Friday night
Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
TFPD serve search warrant at home on Rammage Street in relation to the double homicide at the Tint Shop V
Twin Falls Police Department need help in locating these two individuals in connection with...
TFPD continuing to search of suspects in Tint Shop V shooting on Friday evening.
Police Lights Generic
Meridian Police Department investigating double homicide

Latest News

Furry Friday: Nebula
Furry Friday: Nebula
Atley Jones plays Clara in the show.
Centre Stage Studios to perform ‘The Nutcracker’ after months of preparation and rehearsal
Centre Stage Dance Studio has been preparing to perform The Nutcracker since August, and all...
The Nutcracker comes to the stage in Burley
2nd South Market in Twin falls
2nd South Market honored with Local Gem Award by US Senator James Risch