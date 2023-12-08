What to expect at the City of Rocks this December

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This December will be a busy one at the City of Rocks National Monument. To help explain what was going on we were joined by Visitor Service Center Sophia Bates.

The park will continue to host ranger-led hikes throughout the month.

They will be doing their annual Christmas bird count, and they would like to notify the public that the visitor center will be closed for remodeling starting on December 22 to January 5.

