Burley softball player Kaymbri Beck signs with Treasure Valley Community College

By Kole Emplit
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:41 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Burley softball player Kaymbri Beck signed on Friday to continue her academic and athletic career at Treasure Valley Community College.

Beck is an Oakley High School senior but competes with the Burley softball team as part of the school’s co-op program agreement.

Oakley has about 200 kids in the school grades 7-12.

Beck told KMVT that, like Oakley, she enjoyed the small campus atmosphere when she visited Treasure Valley.

“It’s a smaller school and I like that atmosphere. The coaches were great and even taught me when I was there,” Beck said. “They weren’t afraid to tell me what I was doing wrong or what I was doing right, and I just really loved that.”

Beck is a three-time all-Great Basin Conference First-Team member.

She was also named to the 2023 All-State Idaho second team for her performances.

In her junior season with the Bobcats, she had an impressive .491 batting average on her way to 28 hits, 21 RBIs, and three home runs.

With the relief of signing over with, Beck is now focused on her senior season with Burley.

“I am so ready for senior year. We’ve been working hard and going to open gyms and stuff like that, I’m so excited,” Beck said. “I get to finish this year off then I’m all Treasure Valley.”

The Bobcats finished 12-12 overall last season, coming in third in the 4A Great Basin Conference.

