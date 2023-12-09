Christmas Extravaganza in Hagerman set for Saturday

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the holiday season rolls on, more festive events are happening throughout the Magic Valley, including a Christmas Extravaganza in Hagerman.

The Christmas Extravaganza is being held at Hagerman High School’s Prince Memorial Gym on Saturday and will run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Vendors will be on site selling everything from art, to food, to a variety of other things, almost all holiday-themed, of course.

This year will be the third iteration of the event and it is hosted by Hagerman IDEA Incorporated, a local nonprofit.

The Christmas Extravaganza is a chance for the small community of Hagerman to come together and get a little more into the holiday spirit.

“The events have always been an indoor market, so we have a bunch of vendors that really want to sell things at Christmastime and are looking for a venue,” Hagerman IDEA Inc. President CJ Holmes, said.

“And what we’ve found every year is that the vendors are fabulous. They make such incredible stuff you really need to go see it,” Holmes added.

If you would like to check out the Christmas Extravaganza, it runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Prince Memorial Gym and guests are encouraged, but not required, to bring a donation for Hagerman IDEA Inc.

