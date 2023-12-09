The College of Southern Idaho offers ESL classes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Michelle Salazar moved from Mexico to Idaho five years ago. While being here, she realized that she didn’t know much about the language and she wanted to improve her oral skills and get more confidence when speaking.

“These classes helped me to improve my confidence, my self-esteem speaking another language. Because I was very shy to speak English because of that, I didn’t want to speak English to anybody,” Salazar explains.

The class has one aspect where you have to talk to others in English, to practice.

“You have to talk to other students, talk to the teacher. Be very sociable, so. That helped me relieve all of my anxiety I had to speak in front of people,” Salazar says.

The class not only helped Michelle orally, but also how to improve her writing and reading skills. She was taught how to correctly write an essay formally, instead of informally using slang.

The class wasn’t only grammar, which is the majority of what Michelle was taught in Mexico. This class helped her with pronunciation and other parts of the English language, which is what prompted her to encourage her mom and grandma to take part in them.

“We communicate and participate more, and it’s better in the family,” Elba Salazar-Gritton said about how this class has helped them all.

Elba says Michelle was her motivator when trying to learn English, she not only saw improvement in her daughter, but she also liked the technique the teacher used to teach. But one of the main reasons she decided to take the class was for bettering her communication.

“The language is the more important to communicate, for have progress in this country,” Gritton says.

Elba Hernandez-Villa is the third member of the family to join the class.

She explains how necessary the language is to make it easier for many essential needs, like communicating and interacting with others.

“The language is essential for me to communicate, to have a more fluid vocabulary, understand people, comprehending people and we need to continue learning and putting ourselves out into society,” Hernandez-Villa added.

