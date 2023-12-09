Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Fadez Community Fundraiser

By Maitane Orue
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:29 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Fadez Barbershop on Blue Lakes Boulevard in Twin Falls is holding a raffle and fundraiser for the families of the shooting victims.

This will be an online raffle, with Fadez Barbershop collaborating with six other businesses that are donating services and products to fundraise money for the victims’ families.

They include Tatiana’s Downtown Cafe, Tacos El Viejo and Divine Hair and Spa Salon.

“We do something being a local business owner to help out and do what we can, what made it more personal for me was the fact that one of the people who works here with me, they were related to one of the persons who passed away,” Carlos Cervantes, owner of the barbershop, said.

To participate in this raffle, contact Fadez Barbershop through Facebook.

There they will send you a link to donate 25 dollars with your name and phone number, then you will be entered into the raffle where the winner will be randomly chosen.

Juan Elizarraras the relative of one of the victims, comments on how this death has affected him, “It’s just hard to hear when somebody’s family member or a friend’s friend passes away from something like this. It’s kind of crazy to think that a cousin of mine that I saw a week ago in my chair just passing away.”

The deadline for the raffle ends when the organizers of the Go Fund Me page have reached their goal.

.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
Twin Falls Police investigating shooting on Kimberly Road Friday night
Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
TFPD serve search warrant at home on Rammage Street in relation to the double homicide at the Tint Shop V
Angelica Martinez, 40, of Twin Falls was arrested in Arizona on December 6, 2023; she faces...
Twin Falls woman arrested in Arizona in connection to double homicide at Tint Shop V
Twin Falls Police Department need help in locating these two individuals in connection with...
TFPD continuing to search of suspects in Tint Shop V shooting on Friday evening.

Latest News

Friday evening's online weather update {12/8/2023}
Duluth's St. Luke's Hospital
Fit & Well: St. Luke’s New Outpatient Infusion Services
There's a vendor show at Costco in Twin Falls from Friday, December 8th until Sunday, December...
Iron Mountain Studios comes to Twin Falls
Hagerman's Christmas Extravaganza takes place tomorrow at Prince Memorial Gym.
Christmas Extravaganza in Hagerman set for Saturday