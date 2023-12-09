Fadez Community Fundraiser

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Fadez Barbershop on Blue Lakes Boulevard in Twin Falls is holding a raffle and fundraiser for the families of the shooting victims.

This will be an online raffle, with Fadez Barbershop collaborating with six other businesses that are donating services and products to fundraise money for the victims’ families.

They include Tatiana’s Downtown Cafe, Tacos El Viejo and Divine Hair and Spa Salon.

“We do something being a local business owner to help out and do what we can, what made it more personal for me was the fact that one of the people who works here with me, they were related to one of the persons who passed away,” Carlos Cervantes, owner of the barbershop, said.

To participate in this raffle, contact Fadez Barbershop through Facebook.

There they will send you a link to donate 25 dollars with your name and phone number, then you will be entered into the raffle where the winner will be randomly chosen.

Juan Elizarraras the relative of one of the victims, comments on how this death has affected him, “It’s just hard to hear when somebody’s family member or a friend’s friend passes away from something like this. It’s kind of crazy to think that a cousin of mine that I saw a week ago in my chair just passing away.”

The deadline for the raffle ends when the organizers of the Go Fund Me page have reached their goal.

.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.