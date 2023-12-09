Fit & Well: St. Luke’s New Outpatient Infusion Services

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Thursday, St. Luke’s Jerome celebrated its new expansion, adding in outpatient infusion services and care.

The celebration started with a few words from some of the St. Luke’s staff, giving a brief overview of the new space and how the hospital has improved access to care. The Jerome Chamber of Commerce, Kevin Williams was also present to share a few remarks, then the grand opening was followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony.

All staff who will work in the new infusion center are specially trained infusion nurses who will provide non-oncology, outpatient infusion services at St. Luke’s. Services include therapeutic phlebotomy, intravenous infusions, central line care, blood and blood product transfusion, injections, and related patient education.

“We have always done outpatient infusions here in Jerome, but we really didn’t tap into a lot of the recourses that we have available at St. Luke’s Health Systems, which is one of the great reasons to be a part of the systems,” said St. Luke’s Registered Nurse, Nancy Hicks.

“Once we started building relationships with some the folks up in Boise, scheduling authorization pharmacy, we realized there was this whole process in place,” Hicks explained. “And so we were really able to just tap into that process and standardization and were able to very similarly adopt those processes and have been able to bring that here to Jerome in order to become a successful outpatient and infusion service,” she added.

Hicks is one of the nurses who advocated for the new infusion center after finding out one of her clients, Kharrelli, who’s about to turn 4-years-old, had to drive outside of town for infusion patient-centered care for the last two years. Now that the Jerome location can provide those services, it has brought a relief to her family.

“We wont have to travel that far, we could literally come from home to here get her injection and go back home. I wouldn’t have to miss so much work,” said Rosa Camayo-Perez, mother of the infusion client. “We used to drive to Boise for her treatment every two weeks, it would be two hours there, an hour visit, then two hours back.”

If you are in need of infusion services, St. Luke’s Jerome is now taking same day appointments. Office hours for the outpatient center are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

