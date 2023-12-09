Advertise with Us
Iron Mountain Studios comes to Twin Falls

There's a vendor show at Costco in Twin Falls from Friday, December 8th until Sunday, December 17th.(An Errant Knight / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Dereka Kay
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:06 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Iron Mountain Studios is a renowned art studio in Northern Idaho, that specializes in the design and creation of stunning metal artwork.

The studio began as a metal machine shop 15 years ago. The studio fabricated metal art pieces that are good for both outdoors and indoors, using a laser. Currently they are holding a vendor show at Costco in Twin Falls from Friday, December 8th until Sunday, December 17th.

They’re also currently running four other shows in Boise, Bozeman, North Spokane and Coeur D’ Alene. Most of the products the studio make are northwest inspired, creating a lot of art pieces imitating deer, elk and mountains, according to Lead Sale Representative, Kyle Deuser.

“Every piece is made out of 12-gauge steel. That’s our primary substrate that we work with, but it is just regular steel, but what we’ll do is laser cut it all on a massive machine that cuts it all out in a very fine cut, then we hand grind it with paddle grinders and hand grinders to get designs in it, so it kind of gives it more shape and dimension. Then we’ll take a propane torch, we heat that metal up to get colors on it. That’s how we get the browns, the blues and the purples,” said Deuser.

All art pieces are powder-coated, which makes it durable and keeps the art from rusting. If you’re interested in getting one customized, visit their website here. Otherwise, all art pieces are available at Costco at a discounted rate for Costco members.

