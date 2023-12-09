Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Truck driver charged in connection with death of student

Livingston ISD student killed getting off school bus identified by family
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:17 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE/Gray News) - A tractor-trailer driver has been arrested in connection with the death of a Livingston Independent School District student.

Family identified the victim as Eduardo Romero Flores. He was a 15-year-old freshman.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 41-year-old Gregory Jackson, of Texarkana, was arrested on a felony charge of criminally negligent homicide after the tractor-trailer he was driving crashed into a Livingston Independent School District bus.

Forty-one-year-old Gregory Jackson was arrested on a felony charge of criminally negligent...
Forty-one-year-old Gregory Jackson was arrested on a felony charge of criminally negligent homicide.(Polk County Jail)

The crash occurred around 4:17 p.m. Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 59 north of Livingston. Investigators say Jackson’s truck struck a passenger vehicle, which then hit the 15-year-old boy who was getting off the bus.

Jackson was booked into the Polk County Jail.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTRE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
Twin Falls Police investigating shooting on Kimberly Road Friday night
Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
TFPD serve search warrant at home on Rammage Street in relation to the double homicide at the Tint Shop V
Angelica Martinez, 40, of Twin Falls was arrested in Arizona on December 6, 2023; she faces...
Twin Falls woman arrested in Arizona in connection to double homicide at Tint Shop V
Twin Falls Police Department need help in locating these two individuals in connection with...
TFPD continuing to search of suspects in Tint Shop V shooting on Friday evening.

Latest News

A 91-year-old man has been delivering for Meals on Wheels since the '90s.
Late wife’s idea drives 91-year-old to continue delivering meals
A 91-year-old man has been delivering for Meals on Wheels since the '90s.
'I'm healthy': 91-year-old driver continues Meals on Wheels deliveries
It was an emotional day at the sentencing hearing for the 2021 high school mass shooter. (CNN,...
Families speak at sentencing for school shooter
Iron Mountain Studios is a renowned art studio in Northern Idaho, that specializes in the...
Iron Mountain Studios holds pop-up event at Costco