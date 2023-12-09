Twin Falls boys basketball wins home opener; Friday Idaho prep basketball scores

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls boys basketball team (2-4) welcomed in the Jerome Tigers (1-3) for the Bruins home opener.

The matchup was an instant classic, with both teams exchanging big-time shots early on.

After three quarters, the Bruins led 45-41.

Fourth quarter action, tied 49-49, Jerome junior Trey Burk finds Weston Cook who gets to the rack for a layup.

The Bruins would equalize and then senior Preston Stokes would knock down a three to give the Bruins the lead back.

A couple of possessions later, Cook would receive a pass inside and convert again to make it a one-score game.

However, back-to-back threes by seniors Zach Swensen and Jared Mix would put the game beyond reach.

The Bruins would go on to win 66-55.

Four Bruins would hit double-digit scoring, with Stokes leading the way with 15.

Senior Logan Pittard would add 13 while Mix and Jackson Parker would add 10 a piece.

Cook led Jerome with a game-high 19 points.

Twin Falls is back in action Tuesday as they travel to Burley to take on the Bobcats. Jerome will host Century on Tuesday.

Other boys scores

Buhl 62, Fruitland 42

Buhl: Senior Jackson Allen came off the bench to lead the Indians with 14 points and nine rebounds in a big home victory over Fruitland, 62 to 42. Buhl had four guys in double figures, with Tate Trevino and Kyler Kelly both scoring 12 points and Zack Azevedo with 11 points and eight rebounds. Both Conner Sullivan and Camron Gorrell had 11 rebounds apiece.

Hagerman 53, Murtaugh 52

Hagerman: Ky Kendall 21 points, Martin Gonzales 15 points and seven assists

Cascade 62, Hansen 25

Declo 66, West Jefferson 36

Girls basketball scores

Filer 47, Preston 35

Filer: Hazel Fischer 11 points and seven rebounds, Tanli LeMoyne 10 points.

Weiser 61, Gooding 29

Jerome 57, Kimberly 21

- Kimberly: Macy Dille eight points six rebounds, Hope Ward four points five rebounds

