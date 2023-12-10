Minico defeats Burley, Kimberly boys stay hot; Saturday prep basketball scores
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:09 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday was another action packed day of basketball across the Magic Valley so let’s take a look at the final scores from the weekend’s games.
Boys
Minico 63, Burley 37
Kimberly 66, Homedale 53
Riverstone International 66, Hansen 32
Camas County 54, Liberty Charter 46
Snake River 82, Buhl 45
Sugar-Salem 55, Filer 46
Valley 51, Oakley 49
Shoshone 44, Wilder 42
Girls
Murtaugh 62, Butte County 57
