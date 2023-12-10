Advertise with Us
Minico defeats Burley, Kimberly boys stay hot; Saturday prep basketball scores

Minico dominated Burley in a huge rivalry matchup.
Minico dominated Burley in a huge rivalry matchup.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:09 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday was another action packed day of basketball across the Magic Valley so let’s take a look at the final scores from the weekend’s games.

Boys

Minico 63, Burley 37

Kimberly 66, Homedale 53

Riverstone International 66, Hansen 32

Camas County 54, Liberty Charter 46

Snake River 82, Buhl 45

Sugar-Salem 55, Filer 46

Valley 51, Oakley 49

Shoshone 44, Wilder 42

Girls

Murtaugh 62, Butte County 57

