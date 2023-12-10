Santa and Mrs. Clause stop by the Magic Valley this weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —We’re a little over two weeks away from Christmas and things are busy for Santa and Mrs. Clause but that didn’t stop them from making time to visit the Twin Falls Visitor’s Center on Saturday.

The Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial brought the Clauses to visit the good girls and boys.

Those who stopped by got to talk with them about their Christmas list, how they’ve been this year, and got something to remember it by.

Santa and Mrs. Clause said, “We are Santa and Mrs. Clause and we’re here helping the Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial. Kind of a giveback to the community. So, we’re providing free pictures and candy canes of course and that’s about it. We’re so glad to be in Twin Falls today. "

While it was a one day only event Santa and Mrs. Clause look forward to visiting the children who couldn’t stop by on Christmas.

