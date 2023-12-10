Advertise with Us
Tim Matthews Wrestling Invitational wrapped up in Jerome on Saturday

Tim Matthews Invitational wrestling tournament.
Tim Matthews Invitational wrestling tournament.(KMVT-TV)
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:54 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Basketball isn’t the only sport going on during the winter and up in Jerome on Saturday it was the final day of the Tim Matthews Wrestling Invitational.

The Tim Matthews Invite consisted of 15 weight classes and Minico, Burley, and Jerome each had strong showings with all the schools sending multiple wrestlers to the first place matches in their weight classes including nine Magic Valley first place individual finishes.

98 lbs. - Kian Kanekoa, Burley freshman

106 lbs.- Jeratt Robinson, Minico freshman

120 lbs.- Tristan Vega, Burley sophomore

132 lbs.- Sean Hall, Canyon Ridge sophomore

138 lbs.- Koy Orr, Filer junior

152 lbs.- Rowen Crone, Twin Falls senior

160 lbs.- Andrew Ball, Minico senior

182 lbs.- Jonathan Young, Jerome junior

195 lbs.- Gavin Williamson, Jerome senior

