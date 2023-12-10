Tim Matthews Wrestling Invitational wrapped up in Jerome on Saturday
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Basketball isn’t the only sport going on during the winter and up in Jerome on Saturday it was the final day of the Tim Matthews Wrestling Invitational.
The Tim Matthews Invite consisted of 15 weight classes and Minico, Burley, and Jerome each had strong showings with all the schools sending multiple wrestlers to the first place matches in their weight classes including nine Magic Valley first place individual finishes.
98 lbs. - Kian Kanekoa, Burley freshman
106 lbs.- Jeratt Robinson, Minico freshman
120 lbs.- Tristan Vega, Burley sophomore
132 lbs.- Sean Hall, Canyon Ridge sophomore
138 lbs.- Koy Orr, Filer junior
152 lbs.- Rowen Crone, Twin Falls senior
160 lbs.- Andrew Ball, Minico senior
182 lbs.- Jonathan Young, Jerome junior
195 lbs.- Gavin Williamson, Jerome senior
