Vandals season comes to an end after loss to Albany

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Vandals football team fell 30-22 to the UAlbany Great Danes in the FCS Quarterfinals.

The Vandals took a 16-14 lead into the halftime break, on the strength of a passing touchdown from Gevani McCoy to Jordan Dwyer, a rushing touchdown from Anthony Woods and a field goal from Ricardo Chavez.

In the third Chavez added another field goal giving Idaho a 19-14 lead and then UAlbany added a field goal of there own to once again make it a two-point game.

The Great Danes marched down the field and a touchdown pass to Brevin Easton gave Albany their first lead of the game two point conversion no good, 23-19 Albany.

The dagger came with 46 seconds left and Albany scored a 29-yard game-clinching touchdown to send the Vandals home early.

Idaho finishes their best season since 2016 when they also went 9-4.

