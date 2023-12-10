Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Vandals season comes to an end after loss to Albany

Albany scored 16 fourth quarter points to move into the semifinals.
The Idaho Vandals are set to host Southern Illinois in the second round of the FCS Playoffs...
The Idaho Vandals are set to host Southern Illinois in the second round of the FCS Playoffs Saturday night.(KMVT)
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:59 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Vandals football team fell 30-22 to the UAlbany Great Danes in the FCS Quarterfinals.

The Vandals took a 16-14 lead into the halftime break, on the strength of a passing touchdown from Gevani McCoy to Jordan Dwyer, a rushing touchdown from Anthony Woods and a field goal from Ricardo Chavez.

In the third Chavez added another field goal giving Idaho a 19-14 lead and then UAlbany added a field goal of there own to once again make it a two-point game.

The Great Danes marched down the field and a touchdown pass to Brevin Easton gave Albany their first lead of the game two point conversion no good, 23-19 Albany.

The dagger came with 46 seconds left and Albany scored a 29-yard game-clinching touchdown to send the Vandals home early.

Idaho finishes their best season since 2016 when they also went 9-4.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
Twin Falls Police investigating shooting on Kimberly Road Friday night
Angelica Martinez, 40, of Twin Falls was arrested in Arizona on December 6, 2023; she faces...
Twin Falls woman arrested in Arizona in connection to double homicide at Tint Shop V
Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
TFPD serve search warrant at home on Rammage Street in relation to the double homicide at the Tint Shop V
Twin Falls Police Department need help in locating these two individuals in connection with...
TFPD continuing to search of suspects in Tint Shop V shooting on Friday evening.
Police Lights Generic
Meridian Police Department investigating double homicide

Latest News

Minico dominated Burley in a huge rivalry matchup.
Minico defeats Burley, Kimberly boys stay hot; Saturday prep basketball scores
Tim Matthews Invitational wrestling tournament.
Tim Matthews Wrestling Invitational wrapped up in Jerome on Saturday
The matchup was an instant classic, both teams exchanging big time shots early on.
Twin Falls boys basketball wins home opener; Friday Idaho prep basketball scores
Beck is an Oakley High School senior but competes with the Burley softball team as part of the...
Burley softball player Kaymbri Beck signs with Treasure Valley Community College