VIDEO: Officer borrows bike, takes down fleeing suspect in crash

A quick-thinking police officer commandeered a bicycle from a bystander to chase down a suspected drug dealer. (CNN, NORTHANTS POLICE, DEPTFORD PD, ESO)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:19 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, England (CNN) - A quick-thinking police officer commandeered a bicycle from a bystander to chase down a suspected drug dealer.

Northamptonshire Police Constable Lewis Marks arrived on scene after a call about a suspected drug deal going down in August, according to a news release. The suspect fled on a bike through a park where the officer’s car couldn’t go.

As seen in body camera footage, Marks commandeered a bicycle from a passerby and chased the suspect across the grass and into the street. He intercepted the suspect, crashing into him and taking him down.

Marks later returned the borrowed bicycle and thanked its owner.

“Wouldn’t have caught him without your help. Really appreciate that,” he said in the video.

Police say the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Sean Prosser, was carrying cash and illegal drugs, including heroin and crack cocaine. He was arrested on several charges to which he pleaded guilty in October.

Prosser was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison last Friday.

“This incident was an example of good old-fashioned policing where our officers and members of the public worked together to take down a man whose actions were a blight on the community,” said Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Beth Warren in the news release.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

