AAA gives tips for if your car breaks down

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Here in Idaho winter driving can be dangerous.

AAA has some tips for winter drivers, in the case of your car breaking down:

-Slowly steer to the side of the road, out of traffic

-Alert other motorists with emergency flashers, flares or reflectors

-Don’t panic – thinking clearly will help you make better decisions

-Stay in your car if it’s safe to do so. Use good judgment based on vehicle position, weather, visibility, and the chances of getting help on foot

-Note your location (mile marker, major landmarks, and other signage) and call for help or ask a passerby to do so

-Use emergency kit items, such as food, water, and blankets, as needed

“If you stay with your vehicle and need to run the engine, only do so periodically to conserve fuel, and make sure the tailpipe is clear of any snow or other debris that could create an issue with carbon monoxide,” Matthew Conde from AAA, said.

