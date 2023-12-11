Advertise with Us
CSI men's basketball splits Iowa road trip

Golden Eagles nearly won both games, but fell on a buzzer beater in game two.
By Brevin Monroe
Dec. 10, 2023
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho’s men’s basketball team traveled to Ottumwa, Iowa this past weekend for the Indian Hills Community College Tournament.

First up on Friday afternoon the Golden Eagles took on Sauk Valley Community College in a very high scoring contest as the two teams combined for 180 points. CSI took the first matchup by six, 93-87.

Asim Jones led CSI with a huge 35-point game on 12 of 18 shooting to go along with 6 rebounds and 6 steals. Jaylon Johnson followed him up with 16 points and Britton Berret had 13.

In game two CSI took on the host Indian Hills Community College in a much slower offensive game and unfortunately for the Golden Eagles it was a buzzer beating three-pointer that handed them a tough 69-68 loss to the Warriors.

Jaylon Johnson led all CSI scorers in the game with 18 and right behind him was leading scorer Asim Jones who had 17.

The men’s team will be back in action this Friday and Saturday with a pair of home games.

