Lierman, Patricia M. (Flynn)

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Patricia M. (Flynn) Lierman, 91, a resident of Gooding, passed away at DeSano Assisted Care in Jerome on December 4, 2023.

Pat was born on July 17, 1932, in Twin Falls to Andrew and Anna (Hurrelle) Flynn. She married Lloyd W. Lierman on April 15, 1951, in Twin Falls. The couple settled in the Filer area where they farmed. In 1960, they purchased a farm near Gooding where they owned and operated a dairy farm and raised their family.

Pat was involved with her family while supporting them at their sporting events and extracurricular activities, and with her neighborhood community. She served as a 4-H leader, was a member of the local garden club and belonged to the Lutheran Church. Pat was a master gardener and always had a large vegetable garden with flowers that were the envy of the neighborhood.

She is survived by six children: Nick (Lori) Lierman of Cadillac, MI; Toni (Doug) McKimm of Cincinnati, OH; Greg Lierman of Gooding; Leata (Steve) Stroud of Gooding; Shelly (Dave) Obermeyer of Emmett, ID; and Shannon (John) Mirkin of Jerome; also 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her husband – Lloyd; granddaughter – Kerri Stroud; and her sister – Mary Pietz.

The family would like to thank the DeSano Place Village Assisted Care facility staff in Gooding and Jerome for their care of Pat.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Friday, December 15, 2023, at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday at the Clover Lutheran Cemetery south of Buhl.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made to Central Idaho 4-H Camp P.O. Box 148 Shoshone, Idaho 83352.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

