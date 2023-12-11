Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Lierman, Patricia M. (Flynn)

December 4, 2023, Age 91
Patricia M. (Flynn) Lierman, 91, a resident of Gooding, passed away at DeSano Assisted Care in...
Patricia M. (Flynn) Lierman, 91, a resident of Gooding, passed away at DeSano Assisted Care in Jerome on December 4, 2023.(Demaray Funeral Service)
By Leigha Krause
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:49 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Patricia M. (Flynn) Lierman, 91, a resident of Gooding, passed away at DeSano Assisted Care in Jerome on December 4, 2023.

Pat was born on July 17, 1932, in Twin Falls to Andrew and Anna (Hurrelle) Flynn.  She married Lloyd W. Lierman on April 15, 1951, in Twin Falls.  The couple settled in the Filer area where they farmed.  In 1960, they purchased a farm near Gooding where they owned and operated a dairy farm and raised their family.

Pat was involved with her family while supporting them at their sporting events and extracurricular activities, and with her neighborhood community.  She served as a 4-H leader, was a member of the local garden club and belonged to the Lutheran Church.  Pat was a master gardener and always had a large vegetable garden with flowers that were the envy of the neighborhood.

She is survived by six children: Nick (Lori) Lierman of Cadillac, MI; Toni (Doug) McKimm of Cincinnati, OH; Greg Lierman of Gooding; Leata (Steve) Stroud of Gooding; Shelly (Dave) Obermeyer of Emmett, ID; and Shannon (John) Mirkin of Jerome; also 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her husband – Lloyd; granddaughter – Kerri Stroud; and her sister – Mary Pietz.

The family would like to thank the DeSano Place Village Assisted Care facility staff in Gooding and Jerome for their care of Pat.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Friday, December 15, 2023, at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday at the Clover Lutheran Cemetery south of Buhl.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made to Central Idaho 4-H Camp P.O. Box 148  Shoshone, Idaho 83352.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelica Martinez, 40, of Twin Falls was arrested in Arizona on December 6, 2023; she faces...
Twin Falls woman arrested in Arizona in connection to double homicide at Tint Shop V
Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
TFPD serve search warrant at home on Rammage Street in relation to the double homicide at the Tint Shop V
Police Lights Generic
Meridian Police Department investigating double homicide
Twin Falls Police Department need help in locating these two individuals in connection with...
TFPD continuing to search of suspects in Tint Shop V shooting on Friday evening.
Kaden Thomson (pictured) along with Mi'Quavis Taylor appeared in the Twin Falls County...
Twin Falls murder suspects appear in court after being transported from Boise

Latest News

History at the Barn
History at the Barn talks about Basque migration to Idaho
Iron Mountain Studios is a renowned art studio in Northern Idaho, that specializes in the...
Iron Mountain Studios holds pop-up event at Costco
Duluth's St. Luke's Hospital
Fit & Well: St. Luke’s New Outpatient Infusion Services
There's a vendor show at Costco in Twin Falls from Friday, December 8th until Sunday, December...
Iron Mountain Studios comes to Twin Falls