The South Central Public Health District is reminding residents to be cautions when walking on ice and snow

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wintertime is here and the South Central Public Health District is reminding residents to be safe on icy walkways.

Brianna Bodily with the health department told KMVT it’s important that people pay attention when walking on snow and ice, especially early in the morning.

She said one of the easiest ways to have an ice-related injury is to get distracted when walking on icy surfaces, such as looking at your phone and not watching your feet.

She said how you walk is also important.

“We like to say at the health district that if you have icy conditions walk like a penguin. And that’s because the way that penguins walk, surprise surprise, since they live in an icy environment it’s very effective in preventing a fall,” said Bodily. “So, the first thing you want to do is spread your feet out and that help protect your center of balance, so you don’t take a little tiny step that throws you off and that causes a tumble.”

She said it’s also important to watch the weather forecast and if there is snow coming you can salt your sidewalks ahead of the snow.

