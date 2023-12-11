Statewide program help victims stay safe while preserving rights

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Everyday Idahoans register to vote and enroll their kids in school without having to worry.

But for some, those actions can put them at risk.

Victims of domestic violence, abuse, human trafficking, assault, and other crimes could be in danger if their address is easy to find. Especially by someone who’s harmed them in the past.

Because of this in 2007 the Idaho legislature created a way to protect victims from public records searches through the secretary of state’s address confidentiality program. A program that does exactly what the title suggests.

Lisa Mason who runs the program says, “The address confidentiality program allows individuals to keep their vital information private from those who have caused them harm while still allowing them to access services from the state of Idaho that everyone has a right to receive.”

While most victims are referred or helped by victim’s service groups, anyone who has documentation, like a police report, that shows they’re a victim can apply for the program.

They fill out an application on the secretary of state’s website and if they are approved, they get issued a card.

Chief Deputy Nicole Fitzgerald says, “A participant is then issued a card and so that is a card that other government services and organizations recognize the card. When someone is trying to get their address protected, when they’re for example registering to vote, they produce the card so then people know yes this is indeed a participant of the Secretary of States Address Confidentiality Program.”

According to the Secretary of State’s office, year to date almost 5,000 pieces of mail have been forwarded to those in the program. But there could be many more that are in need of the program.

Something Secretary of State Phil McGrane says plays a part in the overall safety plan for victims.

“Hopefully somebody viewing this someone who can actually benefit from it and reach out to us, and we can help get them into the program. Lisa and Nolan and her team are ready and willing to help, and we take this very seriously.”

More information can be found on the secretary of state’s website or by contacting his office directly.

