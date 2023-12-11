Advertise with Us
Two die after crash on US 20 South of Rigby

ISP continues to investigate
Fatal accident
Fatal accident(WDTV)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:22 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RIGBY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On December 10, 2023, at approximately 4:46 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a fatality crash on US20 westbound at milepost 318 in Jefferson County.

An 18-year-old male of Saint Anthony, and a juvenile passenger, were travelling eastbound in a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500. A 46-year-old female of Idaho Falls, and two juvenile passengers, were travelling westbound in a 2015 Toyota Sienna Van.

The driver of the Dodge drove off the left shoulder, rolled through the median and collided with the Toyota. Both vehicles came to rest in the westbound lanes.

The occupants of the Dodge were not wearing seatbelts, and the driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The passenger was transported by air ambulance and succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital.

The occupants of the Toyota were wearing seatbelts and were not transported. Traffic was blocked for approximately four hours and 15 minutes.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Rigby and Central Fire Departments, Rigby Quick Response Unit, Central Fire Ambulance, Idaho Falls Fire Department, Air Idaho Rescue, and the Idaho Transportation Department.

This remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

